-
- Topics
- Posts
- Last post
-
-
Blues (lossy - mp3)Topics: 12068, Posts: 12640Last post: Re: The Set Up Kings - The Se… by rodelc, Yesterday, 13:15
-
Last post
Re: The Set Up Kings - The Se…
by rodelc View the latest post
Yesterday, 13:15
-
-
-
Blues (lossless - FLAC, APE, etc.)Texas, Chicago, Modern and OthersTopics: 7190, Posts: 7563Last post: Markus K - Live With Looper N… by Mike1985, Yesterday, 04:40
-
Last post
Markus K - Live With Looper N…
by Mike1985 View the latest post
Yesterday, 04:40
-
-
-
Blues Rock (lossless - FLAC, APE, etc.)Blues RockTopics: 6056, Posts: 6185Last post: Boogie Beasts - Neon Skies & … by Mike1985, Yesterday, 06:50
-
Last post
Boogie Beasts - Neon Skies & …
by Mike1985 View the latest post
Yesterday, 06:50
-
-
-
Country, Bluegrass (lossy - mp3)Country, BluegrassTopics: 9884, Posts: 9994Last post: Junkyard Cadillacs - Junkyard… by CountryBlues, 16 Apr 2024, 11:36
-
Last post
Junkyard Cadillacs - Junkyard…
by CountryBlues View the latest post
16 Apr 2024, 11:36
-
-
-
Country, Bluegrass (lossless - FLAC, APE, etc.)Country, BluegrassTopics: 8416, Posts: 8521Last post: Junkyard Cadillacs - Junkyard… by CountryBlues, 16 Apr 2024, 11:37
-
Last post
Junkyard Cadillacs - Junkyard…
by CountryBlues View the latest post
16 Apr 2024, 11:37
-
-
- Topics
- Posts
- Last post
-
-
Jazz (lossy - mp3)Topics: 11845, Posts: 12521Last post: Red Holloway - Coast To Coast… by Mike1985, 20 Apr 2024, 04:50
-
Last post
Red Holloway - Coast To Coast…
by Mike1985 View the latest post
20 Apr 2024, 04:50
-
-
-
Early Jazz, Swing, Gypsy (lossless - FLAC, APE, etc.)Ragtime, Dixieland, Big Band, New Orleans Jazz, Jump Blues, Neo-SwingTopics: 2261, Posts: 2439Last post: George Lewis - Walking With T… by Mike1985, Yesterday, 12:49
-
Last post
George Lewis - Walking With T…
by Mike1985 View the latest post
Yesterday, 12:49
-
-
-
Bop (lossless - FLAC, APE, etc.)Hard Bop, Post-Bop, Neo-BopTopics: 3282, Posts: 3362Last post: Pat Martino - Live! (1992) [P… by Mike1985, Yesterday, 13:00
-
Last post
Pat Martino - Live! (1992) [P…
by Mike1985 View the latest post
Yesterday, 13:00
-
-
-
Mainstream Jazz, Cool (lossless - FLAC, APE, etc.)West Coast Jazz, Soul-Jazz, StandardsTopics: 2087, Posts: 2129Last post: Leif Shires - What A Wonderfu… by Mike1985, Yesterday, 13:22
-
Last post
Leif Shires - What A Wonderfu…
by Mike1985 View the latest post
Yesterday, 13:22
-
-
-
Jazz Fusion (lossless - FLAC, APE, etc.)Jazz-Rock, Jazz-Funk, Jazzy BluesTopics: 2877, Posts: 2943Last post: Niclas Knudsen, Jonathan Brem… by Mike1985, Yesterday, 13:29
-
Last post
Niclas Knudsen, Jonathan Brem…
by Mike1985 View the latest post
Yesterday, 13:29
-
-
-
World Fusion, Ethnic Jazz (lossless - FLAC, APE, etc.)Latin, Afro-Beat, Afro-Cuban, Klezmer Jazz, Tango Nuevo, Bossa NovaTopics: 2377, Posts: 2442Last post: Baba Sissoko - Griot Jazz (20… by Mike1985, Yesterday, 13:39
-
Last post
Baba Sissoko - Griot Jazz (20…
by Mike1985 View the latest post
Yesterday, 13:39
-
-
-
Avant-Garde Jazz, Free Improvisation (lossless - FLAC, APE, etc.)Free-Funk, Experimental JazzTopics: 2742, Posts: 2834Last post: Valentin Ceccaldi - Bonbon fl… by Mike1985, Yesterday, 15:29
-
Last post
Valentin Ceccaldi - Bonbon fl…
by Mike1985 View the latest post
Yesterday, 15:29
-
-
-
Modern Creative, Third Stream (lossless - FLAC, APE, etc.)Chamber Jazz, Improvised Music, Avant-Garde CrossoverTopics: 1803, Posts: 1830Last post: Trondheim Jazz Orchestra & Al… by Mike1985, 17 Apr 2024, 15:13
-
Last post
Trondheim Jazz Orchestra & Al…
by Mike1985 View the latest post
17 Apr 2024, 15:13
-
-
-
Smooth, Jazz-Pop (lossless - FLAC, APE, etc.)Crossover Jazz, Easy ListeningTopics: 2469, Posts: 2558Last post: Ronny Smith - Struttin (2024)… by Mike1985, Yesterday, 15:45
-
Last post
Ronny Smith - Struttin (2024)…
by Mike1985 View the latest post
Yesterday, 15:45
-
-
-
Vocal Jazz (lossless - FLAC, APE, etc.)Vocal JazzTopics: 2697, Posts: 2773Last post: Carmen McRae - You're Lookin'… by Mike1985, Yesterday, 19:01
-
Last post
Carmen McRae - You're Lookin'…
by Mike1985 View the latest post
Yesterday, 19:01
-
-
-
Funk, Soul, R&B (lossless - FLAC, APE, etc.)Funk, Soul, R&BTopics: 2927, Posts: 3116Last post: Alice Clark - The Complete St… by Mike1985, Yesterday, 19:08
-
Last post
Alice Clark - The Complete St…
by Mike1985 View the latest post
Yesterday, 19:08
-
-
-
Nu Jazz, Acid Jazz, Future Jazz (lossless - FLAC, APE, etc.)Nu Jazz, Acid Jazz, Future Jazz, Electro Swing, Lounge, DowntempoTopics: 844, Posts: 850Last post: Victoria Wilson-James - Perse… by Mike1985, 14 Apr 2024, 08:46
-
Last post
Victoria Wilson-James - Perse…
by Mike1985 View the latest post
14 Apr 2024, 08:46
-
Statistics
Total posts 84595 • Total topics 81827 • Total members 15726 • Our newest member sanismo712